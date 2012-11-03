PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Information Minister, Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said that the law and order situation in Karachi in not different from that in Malakand division, and asked for military operation against those who challenge the writ of the state.This he said while talking to media persons here in Peshawar Press Club on Friday after distributing certificates at the end of a two-day workshop organised by a NGO Relief International for journalist.Mian Iftikhar strongly condemned the killing of two workers of Awami National Party in Karachi and urged the PPP-led Sindh Government and People’s Party leadership to take stern action against those involved in the ‘barbaric incident’. He said that Pakistan Rangers have failed to restore peace in Karachi city and asked Pakistan Army to launch an operation against those who have taken arms in their hands and are challenging writ of the state in the port city.Regarding the Malala Yousufzai, he said that the Swat based militant leader Maulana Fazlulah was involved in the attack, whereas arresting only Attaullah, a prime suspect in the case, would not resolve the issue of militancy in the region but only by defeating their useless ideology.Meanwhile, Awami National Party President, Asfandyar Wali Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the killings of ANP leaders in Karachi, and demanded protection of Pakhtuns living in the city.He prayed for the departed souls of those party workers who were killed in Karachi target killing incident and also prayed for the bereaved families to bear the irreparable losses. In a press release issued here the other day, he directed the party workers to remain peaceful and forge unity in their ranks. He said the enemy of Awami National Party should not consider the tolerance of ANP as weakness. He said they better knew how to protect their people in every part of the world. He stressed upon the Sindh government to ensure security of life and property of Pakhtuns in Karachi. He said ANP was fighting the war of survival of Pakhtuns and they would win this war at all costs.