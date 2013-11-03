MUZAFFARABAD -: A man drowned and four others were rescued when they fell into River Neelum while crossing it here on Saturday.

As per details, five persons were crossing River Neelum on their way from Kel Seri to village Lari with the help of cable chain. Suddenly the chain broke and all of them fell into the river. The people standing on the bank of river rescued four persons while one Shah Jehan drowned in the river and his body was found later.

Meanwhile, the driver of a passenger bus could not control over it due to failure of brakes while travelling from union council Kel to Hamgar and the bus collided with a safety wall. All the commuters remained safe miraculously while the driver of the bus is stated to be in precarious condition.