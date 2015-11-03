Islamabad - Pakistan has welcomed the election of Bidhya Devi Bhandari as the new President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.

Bhandari is the first woman President and second President of Nepal. Pakistan’s President Mamnoon Hussain felicitated the newly–elected President of Nepal and has expressed the hope that bilateral relations will strengthen and expand further in the years ahead to the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries. The President of Pakistan also extended best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Nepal.