Islamabad: Former chief selector Mohsin Khan is of the opinion that Pakistan Test captain Misbahul Haq is fit enough to lead the team against Australia next year.

Mohsin said he agrees with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shahryar Khan that Pakistan needs Misbah because “we have to play a number of very important series in the near future.”

“If a batsmen scores a hundred in one innings then he is a world class batsmen but if the same batsman fails in next few innings then the media starts criticizing the same player,” said Mohsin while talking to a private news channel.

Mohsin said Pakistan needs players like Misbah and Younus Khan because they are the backbone of the team and they provide stability and experience in the middle order.

“Playing England at their home won’t be an easy task and players like Misbah and Younus will provide much needed stability to the Pakistan Team,” he said.

Speaking about the Pakistan-India series, Mohsin said Shahryar has tried his level best but Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) didn’t treat him properly. He insisted that Pakistan should play with India on level terms.

“I would have developed a lobby against India stating that it is not safe to hold World Twenty20 in India next year and would have asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to change the venue of the tournament,” he said.

Former Test cricketer Abdul Qadir also commented on Misbah saying that he shouldn’t have retired from the ODIs as he is the most reliable player in the team at the moment.

Misbah had hinted about his retirement after the final Test against England and Qadir thinks Misbah is “fit like any young player” to continue.

“I admire Shahryar’s decision requesting Misbah to continue playing. Misbah shouldn’t have also retired from One-Day cricket as he was fit to play in the team and dependable in both versions of the game,” he told APP.

Qadir, however, criticised PCB for some of its other decisions, saying an “accountability” of the board is the need of the hour.

Qadir further claimed there is no check and balance on the PCB and therefore the game of cricket is suffering.

“Former cricketers should be inducted in the board who know where and why the game is lagging behind,” he said.

Pakistan is currently eighth in ICC ODI rankings and fourth in Tests.