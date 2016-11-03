Lahore - A four-member delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) left here Wednesday for China to participate in three-day International China Import and Export Fair.

"The fair will provide an opportunity to explore new avenues by sharing vision, expertise for formulation of future policies, economic studies, sectoral and project specific reports besides promotional efforts," said PFC Chief Executive, Mian Kashif Ashfaq while talking to newsmen prior to his departure to China.

He was of the view that despite imbalances in volume of trade between Pakistan and China, economic and trade relations between Pakistan and China held great potential and there was dire need for Pakistani business community to focus on improving their competitiveness in the Chinese market.

He urged the businessmen to take full advantage of concessions

granted by China under the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement

(CPFTA).

The delegation would visit Guangzhou, China to participate in

the 120th International China Import and Export Fair, also known as

the Canton Fair to explore the avenues of export of made in Pakistan

furniture, clothes and textile and share the expertise ,new designs

and modern skills with their counterparts.

The PFC head said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and

China registered a ten per cent ($4.4bn) increase in the first three

months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding

period in 2015.

He said that the trade increased despite the fact that

Pakistani businessmen used only 3.3% of the total tariff lines.

He said Pakistan could only export in 253 tariff lines out of

the total 7550, where average export value was $500.

