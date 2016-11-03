LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday issued notices to federal government, principal secretary to prime minister and others in a petition against appointment of Sahibzada Imran Ahmad Shami as director general of plant protection department and an adviser in Food ministry.

As the hearing commenced, the petitioner’s counsel contended that Master Degree in Agriculture is must for appointment as adviser in Food Ministry or Director General of Plant Protection department. According to rules, Sheraz Zaka advocate said, nobody is allowed to be appointed on the said posts without the relevant degree and experience. Shami, on the other hand, had no required qualification for his appointment as adviser in the ministry and the DG of Plant Protection department. The counsel stated that departmental inquiries were pending against Mr Shami before his impugned appointment. He alleged that Principal Secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad had a role in the appointment of the respondent.

Lesco officials get bail in Rs70m corruption case: The Lahore High Court yesterday granted bail to four XENs of Lahore Electricity Supply Company (Lesco) taken into NAB custody over charges of corruption.

A division bench allowed the bail and directed the accused to deposit Rs500,000 each as surety bonds. The officials who were allowed bail included: Azizur Rehman, Muhammad Nauman, Ahmad Shahzad and Shafqat Mahmood. The bureau had arrested them on charges of giving an illegal concession of Rs70 million to an industry in electricity bill of Rs220 million. The NAB prosecutor told the bench that the Lesco officers caused a huge loss to national exchequer by advancing an illegal favour to the industry.

The petitioners’ counsel, however, argued that the NAB did not have jurisdiction to hold inquiry into a corruption case involving money less than Rs100 million. He also quoted SC judgments, saying that the NAB had no powers to deal with cases related to electricity bills.

After hearing the arguments, the court released the XENs on bail.