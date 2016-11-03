SIALKOT-Thirty-two officials of the Land Record Centre were found involved in the embezzlements and financial bungling during a probe conducted by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

The ACE had got registered separate cases against four corrupt officials who are still posted at various key posts in Gujranwala Division. Eight different inquiries are still under process against them.

ACE Regional Director Rana Abdul Shakur said that ACE Director General Punjab Brig Muzaffar Ali Ranjha had sought the details about the corruption and embezzlement committed by revenue officers in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

The ACE regional directorate added that four different cases were registered with the ACE police stations while eight separate inquiries were under process against the above-mentioned corrupt officials of the centres.

He said that 32 corrupt officials were found involved directly and indirectly and found guilty in corruption and embezzlements. The ACE had completed inquiries against them recommending strict departmental action and their removal from their key posts.