KHAIRPUR - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur Captain (r) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar held a meeting with Shiite clerics and members of District Shia Rabta Council (SRC) here at camp office on Thursday to review security measures to be taken in view of the forthcoming Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

On the occasion, the SSP assured members of the committee that full security would be provided to the Shiite community on the eve of chehlum.

He directed the concerned staff to ensure provision of foolproof security to the mourners on the occasion in order to avoid any untoward incident. Shiite clerics also assured the SSP that they would stay in touch with him for a better coordination. The meeting was attended among others by Rai Mazhar Iqbal, ASP City Khairpur, Syed Jaffar Ali Shah, SRC president (district Khairpur), Moulana Mazhar Abbas Naqvi, SRC Action Committee chairman.