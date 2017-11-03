NEW YORK - U2 unveiled details of the rock superstars’ 14th studio album, describing it as a collection of “intimate letters” written as if they were dead. The Irish group confirmed that “Songs of Experience” - a companion of sorts to U2’s last album, 2014’s “Songs of Innocence” - will come out on December 1. Revealing the track list, U2 said that frontman Bono’s lyricism on “Songs of Experience” was inspired by conversations with Brendan Kennelly, often described as Ireland’s greatest living poet.