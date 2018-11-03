Share:

KARACHI - A group of bandits robbed over two dozen shops in midnight robbery at Jama Cloth Market within the remits of Aram Bagh police station here on Friday.

According to the details, a group of bandits managed to brake locks of at least 25 shops of Dehli Market, Jama Cloths Market and managed to take way the valuables and cash worth million of rupees. Police said that the group of bandits managed to capture the watchman of the market and tied him with ropes while taken away the valuables.

As shop owners reached to the market here on Friday morning while found the watchman lying on the floor and broken locks of the shops. Following the incident, scores of shop keepers gathered on the road and started protest.

The shop owners while chanting slogans against the worst law and order situation and law lessens. Police rushed to the spot while assured the victims for the immediate arrest the culprits. On the other side, law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least 15 accused persons in various raids carried out in different parts of the city.

Ranges troops conducted a raid in Saudabad and Gulshan-e-Mymar police remits while arrested accused persons Sauleh Muhammad and Naveed wanted to the police various criminal cases including robberies and street crimes.

Rangers also conducted raids in Baloch Colony and Mubina Town areas took four accused persons into custody. The accused persons arrested were including Saeed Shah, Adil Rasheed, Abdul Saeed and Abdur Saleem.

The accused persons were wanted to the police in various criminal cases while recovered weapons from their possession. Sohrab Goth police arrested four accused persons including Arshad aka Kala, Kashif, Tariq and Muhammad.

The accused persons were wanted to the police in various criminal cases while police recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession. Malir City police claimed to have arrested two accused persons including Gulshair Penhore and Ali Penhore while recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said that the accused persons were running narcotics den in the locality. Mubina Town police claimed to have arrested three street criminals while recovered weapons from their possession. Police said that the accused persons including Abdul Saeed, Abdur Rasheed and Abdur Saleem were involved in number street crime cases.

The accused persons arrested wanted to the police various cases of robberies while further investigation was underway.