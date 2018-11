Share:

rawalpindi - Police have arrested four gamblers and recovered betting money amounting Rs8, 340 and one mobile phone from their possession, here on Friday.

According to police spokesman, the Ganjmandi police raided various areas near Nullah Leh and arrested 4 gamblers.

The alleged gamblers were identified as Nasir, Yasir, Zakir and Qayyum.The Ganjmandi Police have registered a case against all of the alleged gamblers and have begun an investigation.