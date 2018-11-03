Share:

Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer was appointed Vice Chief of Air Staff on Saturday.

Air Marshal Asim Zaheer was commissioned in GD(P) branch of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in November, 1984.

During his outstanding career, he commanded a fighter squadron, an operational air base and PAF Academy, Risalpur.

In his staff appointments, Air Marshal Asim Zaheer served as deputy director Operations (F-16) and Chief Project Director (CPD) Falcon. He also served as air attaché to France.

Air Marshal Asim Zaheer is a qualified flying instructor. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, National Defence University and General Staff College, Germany.

He holds a master’s degree in war studies and is a recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz.