MIRPUR (AJK)-Expressing dismay over the prolong inordinate delay in payment of official advertisements published in the national and state print media, pending against various departments of AJK government, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday directed all the Secretaries to ensure payment of departmental advertisements within next 15 days to all concerned newspapers, pending against the government functionaries.

The development review meeting of first fiscal quarter 2018-19 of AJK government was held in the State’s capital town on Friday with Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in the chair.

The meeting reviewed performance of different departments and the pace of reconstruction work. The PM directed to accelerate the process of construction, timely utilisation of funds and making the entire process transparent.

All the secretaries were directed to ensure payment of advertisements within 15 days. All the departments have also been asked to earmark one percent of their miscellaneous funds of development budget for advertisements through the AJK Information Department.

The AJK PM also directed removal of the obstacles as soon as possible for supply of potable water to the residents of Mirpur.

Additional Chief Secretary General Development Syed Dr Asif Hussain briefed in detail the participants about the funds released in the first quarter, expenditures and performance of different departments. He said that AJK government achieved its developmental targets better than the four provinces of the country.

However, he said the departments need to pay more heed to the quality. Shah said that funds amounting to Rs4 billion and Rs400 million were released in the first quarter out of which 78 percent have been incurred. Same amount was issued for the second quarter.

He said funds amounting to Rs5 billion in development mode are still available in the accounts.

Addressing the meeting, PM Farooq Haider said that there is no past precedence of the pace with which his government carried out development process in the state. It is our government’s performance that people overwhelmingly supported the PML-N candidate in Hajirah by-elections, he claimed.

He said the government’s performance should duly be highlighted in the media. “All the departments of the state should set aside one percent of their development budget for this purpose.

The budget for publicity should be spent through Information department”, he emphasised.

Haider directed all the secretaries to evolve a comprehensive plan in coordination with AJK Information Department in this regard.

Dispelling the impression of opponent that his government was not interested in the development projects in Mirpur, the premier said it was my responsibility to safeguard the rights and interests of the people of Mirpur. He assured that the water supply scheme for residents of Mirpur would be completed at the earliest and all impediments on its way would be removed. He said people of Mirpur have sacrificed twice to enlighten the country.

“A big chunk of our budget is being spent on government employees, therefore they should ensure excellent performance while discharging their official duties” he said. He reiterated that AJK assembly building would be constructed and said there should not be any ambiguity on it whatsoever as retendering in this connection had already been done by the concerned officials. The offices in the assembly building would be transferred as soon as the building was complete.

Farooq Haider asked the ministers and secretaries to compile a report after reviewing pace of development and monitoring of development projects which should also be forwarded to Prime Minister Secretariat. He said Fruit Development Programme was being re-launched in AJK while special attention was being paid to social and productive sector in Annual Development Programme.

The meeting was attended among others by several of AJK ministers, Chief Secretary, secretaries and heads of various nation-building departments of the State government.