LOS ANGELES-Alesha Dixon admitted that she would ‘’never say never’’ to reforming the all-female R&B/garage trio, Mis-Teeq.

The 40-year-old singer has admitted that she would ‘’never say never’’ to reforming the all-female R&B/garage trio and although she is talking with Sabrina Washington and Su-Elise Nash about performing again, the ‘Scandalous’ hitmaker would want it to happen ‘’organically’’.

Speaking on ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’, she said: ‘’We talk about it. I saw Su-Elise a couple of weeks ago, she came to my birthday party and we actually ended up doing a full on PA during my birthday party which was quite nice. We have got a little Misteeq WhatsApp group.

‘’We are talking. Never say never. I would love to do something again with the girls but I don’t know what shape or form that would be.

‘’We haven’t got any plans set in stone but we’re talking. I think if we did something again, we would want it to happen quite organically.

‘’We were approached years ago to do the ‘Big Reunion’, that wasn’t for us. If we did it again it’s because we are friends and we want to make music together again. Su-Elise lives in Australia so first and foremost we need to get her back here before we think about doing anything.’’

The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge revealed that her stint in the band was the ‘’best time of her life’’ and that she loved working with her friends.

She added: ‘’It was the best times of my life, back then we didn’t know what we were doing, we were just three young girls with a big dream, signed to a tiny independent label with not much money behind us and the garage scene was obviously fresh and ground breaking for British artists and allowed a lot of artists to break through.

‘’It was a big deal. We worked hard, we managed ourselves initially. I love the girls and everything that we did and everything we achieved. ‘’