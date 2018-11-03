Share:

rawalpindi - Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi Friday foiled a bid to smuggle drugs by recovering heroin of 1.238 kg worth in million of rupees.

According to details, during a search operation of baggage, ANF held two passengers including a woman who were attempting to board a plane and recovered heroin of 1.238 Kg.

Anti Narcotics Force arrested the accused identified as Ayaz Muhammad and Israr besides a woman named Shahzia who was flying to Muscat from Islamabad Airport here.

Anti Narcotics Force has registered a case against under drug act against the accused.