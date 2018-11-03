Share:

islamabad (pr) - The Embassy of Brazil and local sports academies are organizing a Brazilian jiu-jitsu festival in Pakistan from November 2 to November 18 in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. The goal of the festival is to promote this Brazilian world renowned martial art to the Pakistani public through a series of seminaries, open classes and public performances with the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Master Carlos Almeida. From November 3 to November 10, Master Carlos Almeida will be performing open classes at the Team Fight Fortress Academy in Islamabad. The classes will start at 6 p.m. On November 7, at 5 p.m, a press conference will take place at the Team Fight Fortress facilities at the Diplomatic Enclave. After the conference, the journalists will have the chance to watch a demonstration of the Brazilian martial art. On November 11, the festival will culminate in the Islamabad open 2018, which will take place in the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, at the Amir Khan Boxing Hall. Martial arts practitioners from the entire country will compete in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

The event will start at 10 a.m. From November 12 to November 15, Master Carlos Almeida will promote open classes and demonstrations in Lahore, at the Rogue Fitness and Martial Arts Academy. On the weekend of November 16 to November 18, Professor Carlos Almeida will be in Karachi, performing open classes at the Carlson Gracie Team Karachi Academy. The sports apparel manufacturers ZMG Brothers, and Bilal Martial Arts, from Sialkot, and Shakil Express Travel Agency, are also partners in the festival. For further information, please write to cultural.islamabad@itamaraty.gov.br or contact, the Embassy of Brazil in Islamabad, Pakistan: Press Section-051-2287189.