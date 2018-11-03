Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Butt has lashed out at the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi for “not letting him get selected in Pakistan Super League (PSL).”

The former skipper, who was accused in the infamous 2010 spot-fixing scandal along with two other cricketers Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Amir, made a comeback after completing a five-year ban. He expressed these views after leading his team (WAPDA) to the final of Quaid-e-Azam trophy, an annually held domestic first-class cricket tournament, on Thursday and revealed he was informed that the then PCB chief Najam Sethi had asked the PSL franchises “to not select him in the previous editions of the event,” reports emerged.

“I was told by journalists and others that Najam Sethi has asked PSL franchises to not pick me for the tournament last year. Obviously, it was not official but it was heartbreaking for me as I believe it is injustice to someone who completed all the rehabilitation process and made a successful return to domestic cricket,” said Butt.

He added, “I asked him [Sethi] in person as well but he refused and asked me to confirm from any other source. I just felt it was not right with a professional cricketer who put in all their life to play at this level. We deserve that much at least after putting so much effort in the ground day in day out. Cricket is a high-risk game, so I think everything should be transparent and clear here so the newcomers get motivated.”

Butt, 34, further went on to criticise the central selection committee for “not selecting him despite continuous performances in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy.” The former skipper, since his debut in 2004, has collectively scored 5209 runs in 33 Tests, 78 ODIs and 24 T20s.

Meanwhile, Salman Butt, during his meeting with the newly-elected PCB chief Ehsan Mani, also raised the same concern and asked “if the board has enforced an unannounced ban on his selection.” Mani, responding to Butt’s concerns, assured him that ‘there is no such sanction imposed by the cricket board’.

“I do not interfere in selection matters, however, I will raise this issue with the concerned authority,” Mani added.