LOS ANGELES-Claire Foy has “no intention” of returning to acting as she wants to focus on being a mother.

The 34-year-old actress achieved worldwide stardom after landing the lead role in the first two seasons of Netflix drama ‘The Crown’ - where she played monarch Queen Elizabeth II - but has said she’s planning to leave the glitz and glamour of Hollywood behind her as she takes a break from acting to in order to focus on parenting her three-year-old daughter Ivy Rose, whom she has with estranged husband Stephen Campbell Moore. And the actress’ break may be permanent, as she told The Sun’s Bizarre column: “I have no intention to go back.”

Her decision may come as a shock to some fans, as she’d recently revealed there were still many other avenues she wanted to explore.

She said last month: “I don’t feel like I’m defined by playing Queen Elizabeth. It’s a huge honour that people liked that character and therefore see me as that character. So, I’m not trying to actively go against that.

“My career is only for me, really. I can’t do it for anybody else and so the choices and decisions I make are purely based on what I want to do. That’s it really. It’s a really selfish thing.”

But the ‘Girl in the Spider’s Web’ actress should be able to retreat from the spotlight with ease, as she says her elaborate costumes on ‘The Crown’ mean she isn’t recognised on the street when she’s in casual clothes. She said: “No one recognises me in the street, which is just beautiful.

“Maybe it’s because they don’t expect me to be walking around wearing jeans after seeing me play the Queen.

“My work has never stopped me from living like any other person.”I’ve been in the business long enough to know that fame isn’t all it’s cracked up to be and I don’t pay attention to it.

“Apart from one or two red carpets or meetings with the press, which are part of the job, my daily life has not changed.”