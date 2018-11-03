Share:

MANCHESTER – Kevin De Bruyne will be sidelined for up to six weeks after the Manchester City star suffered knee ligament damage in Thursday’s League Cup win against Fulham. De Bruyne limped off in the closing minutes of City’s 2-0 victory after falling awkwardly in a clash with Timothy Fosu-Mensah. He had scans on Friday that revealed the left knee injury is serious enough that he is unlikely to be back in action until mid-December, although he does not require surgery. De Bruyne only recently returned from another knee problem that forced him to miss two months this season, limiting the Belgium international to five appearances. His absence during a busy period is a major blow for City, who face crucial Champions League fixtures, the Manchester derby and a trip to Chelsea.–AFP