FAISALABAD-District Quality Control Board (DQCB) decided to refer 17 cases against medical stores to Drug Court which are involved in sale of medicines without drug licence and unregistered medicines.

This decision was made by the board in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Board Arif Shehzad, CEO District Health Authority Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sajeela Nazir, Capt (r) Dr Siddique, Ghulam Sabir, Drug Inspectors - Khalid Mustafa, Muhammad Zeshan and other concerned officers.

The board also decided to lodge a FIR against one medical store involved in sale of medicines without sale purchase record and other serious violations of Drug Rules while warning was issued to the owners of four medical stores besides adjourning the cases of 18 medical stores for further inquiry and investigations.

The Deputy Commissioner, while reviewing the inspections reports of the Drug Inspectors directed for accelerating vigorous campaign against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs.

He warned that no medical store in the district should be run without drug sale license and the owners of the medical stores be bound to follow the drug rules and regulations. He said that the medical stores found in sale of expired and fake medicines should immediately be sealed.

He asked the Drug Inspectors to improve the departmental performance and the menace of spurious drugs should be eliminated totally in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed upon taking measures to gear up the operation against the quacks and said that such elements should not be spared as they were playing with the human health.

He emphasized upon pursuing the cases before the Drug Court effectively for taking to the task of violators of Drug Rules on its logical end.