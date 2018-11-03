Share:

Education institutions across Punjab re-opened today on Saturday after the government and religious parties reached an agreement to end days-long protests after the Supreme Court's order to release Asia Bibi.

“Schools will remain open in the province today [Saturday] as per routine," a spokesperson for the Punjab school administration said adding, "Educational activities are to resume."

However, despite the education institutes re-opening today, there is a low turnout in schools.

Furthermore, new dates for exams postponed in light of the protests across the country will be announced soon.

Schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also re-opened after being closed for two days.

Private and public educational institutions across KP, Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh's Karachi had remained closed as religious parties had continued to protest the SC's decision.

Roads in major cities across the country had been blocked and mobile phone services have been suspended in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala creating a hassle for the residents.