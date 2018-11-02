Share:

LAHORE-Leading vocalist and former Coke Studio’s drummer Farhad Humayun has revealed that he has been diagnosed with brain tumour two weeks ago.

He took to Instragram to announce the news and wrote: “Dear friends, family, fans, it was about two weeks ago that I was diagnosed with a brain tumour due to which I suffered a seizure. I have been lucky to find the greatest surgeon in the world to operate on me but it has not been easy.

He continued: “I thank you for your prayers and messages of love. I have had little or no symptoms until very recently – I am told by my doctor, my active and healthy lifestyle and general attitude of positivity have enabled me to stay strong underneath and I am recovering quickly.”

“I am truly blessed to have you all in my life, whether close or remote. Please remember that when you complain, things could be a lot worse. Please treasure your relationships and savour every moment because life can be taken away from you quicker than you can imagine,” Farhad said.

“I will be back with more music, videos and art as soon as I get my strength and stamina back and exit these dark skies. I won’t slow down or give up or feel sorry for myself. God has been very kind to me. I have had everything that I ever desired. I’ve been fortunate to work and play with the greatest musicians and artists, in the history of the world. And I did it my way,” he went on add.

“My family has been my biggest strength and friends have helped me overcome obstacles and hurdles. I have had a beautiful and fulfilling life and am very lucky to be alive.”

“Life comes with its setbacks and challenges and we steer as best as we can. I plan to make a full recovery with all the strength I can rein in from the universe and beyond! I am honoured to contribute to the soundtrack of your lives. Thank you for giving me the chance. Don’t let anyone or anything ever bring you down,” he concluded.