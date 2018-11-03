Share:

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Friday strongly condemned the continuing Indian massacre in Indian-held Kashmir including the latest brutal killing of two Kashmiri youth in Budgam area of the territory. “Using teargas and pellets even at funerals shows the dehumanisation of innocent Kashmiris, alive or dead,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement. He said Pakistan endorsed an urgent establishment of the Commission of Inquiry to investigate into the Indian atrocities recommended by All Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group.–AFP