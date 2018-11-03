Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Land mafia has started to occupy the land of Gama Stadium by digging the foundation inside the stadium near the main gate to cover the area of the land which notice was reportedly taken by Municipal Committee Chairman Farooque Jameel Durrani on Friday.

The chairman told the scribe that he has been taken the notice of occupying the land and expressed his reservations to Mirpurkhas Deputy Commissioner Syed Mehdi Ali Shah regarding this matter.

A delegation of local journalists met with the deputy commissioner and apprised him about the issue and grievances while he said that he was already known about this matter and assured that he was stopping the illegal construction of land mafia and hoped that he will also punish the involved culprits.