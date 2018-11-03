Share:

LAHORE - Habib Bank Limited (HBL) set final clash of Quaid-e-Azam One-Day Cup 2018-19 against Pakistan Wapda after defeating Pakistan Television (PTV) by 7 runs in the second semi-final played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

HBL team won the toss and elected to bat first. Thanks to superb knocks of Jamal Anwar and Imam-ul-Haq, HBL posted 321 runs on the board for the loss of 8 wickets in 50 overs. Jamal Anwar played an impressive knock of 88 runs off 111 balls, which included 8 boundaries and 1 cracking six. His teammate and international player Imam-ul-Haq, who recently recovered from injury and also booked berth in Pakistan ODI squad against New Zealand, also played a brilliant innings of 93-ball 85 runs. He hammered 6 fours and one six in his convincing knock.

Test-discard Umar Akmal also contributed significant 39 runs off 24 balls with the help of four boundaries and two cracking sixes. Mohammad Irfan Junior, Tabish Khan and Azhar Ullah all bagged two wickets each for PTV conceding 50, 62 and 68 runs respectively.

Chasing a huge target of 322 runs, PTV replied strongly as promising talent of Pakistan cricket Ali Imran smashed an impressive century as he just played 65 balls to hammer 102 runs. His innings include 14 fours and 3 smashing sixes. His teammates Mohammad Waqas and Ali Khan also batted brilliantly and gathered 43 and 41 runs respectively but they couldn’t help their team land home safely as PTV were all out for 314 in 49.4 overs, just 7 runs away from the victory. Amad Butt (2-50) and Khurram Shehzad (2-65) bowled well for the winning side.

Ahmed Shahab and Zameer Haider supervised the second semi-final as field umpires while Qaiser Waheed extended his services as TV umpire, Mohammad Anees as match referee and Azhar Hussain as scorer.

SUMMARIZED SCORES:

HBL: 321-8 in 50 overs: (Jamal Anwar. 88, 111 balls, 8x4s, 1x6s, Imam-ul-Haq 85, 93 balls, 6x4s, 1x6s, Umar Akmal 39, 24 balls, 4x4s, 2x6s, Mohammad Irfan Jr 2-50, Tabish Khan 2-62, Azhar Ullah 2-68).

PTV: 314 all out 49.4 overs: (Ali Imran 102, 65 balls, 14x4s, 3x6s, Mohammad Waqas 43, 48 balls, 2x4s, 3x6s, Ali Khan 41, 38 balls, 3x4s, 1x6s, Amad Butt 2-50, Khurram Shehzad 2-65).