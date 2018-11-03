Share:

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua received the visiting 22-member Korean taekwondo team, which will perform at the 13th Korean Ambassador National Championship at Liaqat Gymnasium today (Saturday). Talking to The Nation Wasim said: “I am highly obliged to Korean taekwondo team, which came to Pakistan to feature in out event and they also showed full faith in my assurances of being provided foolproof security. The Korean Embassy is also extending its all-out support to the federation in this regard.” Wasim said the event will commence at 8:30am today while international Korean team will demonstrate their skills at 4:30pm. The WTF Asia Regional representative Sarver has also arrived Lahore, as he landed there due to prevailing situation of twin cities. PTF Secretary Bangash received him in Lahore, from where they reached Islamabad by road.–Staff Reporter