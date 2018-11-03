Share:

SIALKOT,-The lawyers continued strike in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and Narowal on the appeal of Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) for the third consecutive day on Friday.

The lawyers took out rallies and lodged strong protest against the Supreme Court verdict in which blasphemy convict was acquitted of all charges.

They were carrying banners and placards, chanting slogans. They marched on all main inter-city roads and they chanted anti-government slogans.

In Sialkot, the protesting lawyers also staged sit-in at Allama Iqbal Chowk.

The lawyers also unanimously passed condemnation resolutions in this regard.