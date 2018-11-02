Share:

Unfortunately, Pakistan has very little oil though its neighbours like, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the gulf states and Malaysia have very large amount. The government is desperately seeking for oil, both on land and in the surrounding sea, based on the fact that Pakistan’s geological structure is very similar to that of its neighbours. Finding oil is very important as Pakistan has to import huge amount for its growing industry and transport. In 2007, oil worth about Rs 456 billion was imported. This is one - third of Pakistan ‘s total bill. I would like to request the government to search for oil that our country should develop.

MAHEEN A.B BALOCH,

Kech, October 22.