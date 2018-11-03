Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received scattered rains on Friday, bringing much awaited chill in weather by decreasing the mercury level.

The rains, though light, also decreased the intensity of smog prevailing over plains including Lahore for the last2-3 days.

The minimum temperature in Lahore dropped to 19 degree Celsius.

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds and snowfall over the hills occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, DG Khan and Peshawar divisions.

According to the experts, western disturbance is still affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till Saturday.

Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather for upper parts of the country on Saturday. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds and snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala divisions and Islamabad. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country