Share:

rawalpindi - An unknown man has allegedly sexually assaulted a 3-year-old boy after kidnapping him along with his elder brother from outside his house where the boys were playing in Farooq-e-Azam Colony, the area of Ranyal Police Picket, official sources disclosed to The Nation on Friday.

The victims were identified as Sani (3) and Hassan (7), sons of Sardar Zaheer, they said. The police overlooked the occurrence of incident due to its engagement in cracking down against activists of Tehreek-e-Labbaik involved in blocking roads during protest demonstrations.

According to sources, two little boys Sani and Hassan were playing outside their house located near Jamia Mashid Ameer Muhavia at Farooq-e-Azam Colony (commonly known as Bank Colony) when an unknown man picked up both the brothers and took them to a deserted place nearby where he attempted to sexually assault Sani. However, the man freed both the abductees upon making noise. “The kidnapper also gave money to Hassan and Sani for sweets in a bid to hide his crime,” sources said.

According to sources the small child started vomiting soon after returning home which drew his mother Nabeela Bibi’s attention to him after which the children shared the horrific incident with their mother. The woman brought the matter into the notice of her neighbours, sources mentioned. However, the woman had not reported the incident to the police for legal action against the kidnapper. A Detective Foot Constable, whose duty is to visit the crime scenes to collect information about incidents that are not reported to the police, told The Nation that the incident of child sexual abuse was uploaded on social media. He said that he was summoned by Station House Officer (SHO) PS Saddar Bairooni and was asked about the occurrence of the horrible incident. “I told the SHO that no complainant had turned up before the police to report the matter. On which, SHO replied that action would be taken against the kidnapper if the victims’ mother reports the matter to the police,” he said.