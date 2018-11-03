Share:

ISLAMABAD - The business community of Islamabad is playing important role in the development of the local economy and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) would take measures to resolve issues of trade and industry on priority.

This was observed by Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) that called on him in his office led by its president Ahmed Hassan Moughal.

Sheikh Anser Aziz said fifty percent of the street lights in Islamabad are in working condition and the remaining would also be restored soon.

He said the sanitation work was assigned to contractors and it would be further improved to ensure proper sanitation and cleaning in the federal capital.

He said if any market association wanted to develop car parking or install filtration plant in the market on self-finance basis, the MCI would allow them to do such works.

He instructed director (Municipal Administration) and director (Sanitation) to visit ICCI to know about the problems of business community.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, ICCI president said the issues of trade license and signboard tax have not been resolved for the last many years due to which traders were facing problems and MCI was losing revenue.

He said last year, a consensus was developed on Rs60 per square yard as signboard tax rate, but MCI did not implement it.

He stressed that the MCI should seek mutually acceptable solutions of trade license and board tax issues to settle these matters with consensus.