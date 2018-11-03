Share:

NEW DELHI - Suspected militants killed five people and wounded two others in India’s northeastern state of Assam, police said Friday.

The civilians were killed on Thursday evening at Dhola in Tinsukia district, about 536 km northeast of Dispur, the capital city of Assam.

“Last evening suspected militants belonging to the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) killed five civilians at Dhola. Of the slain civilians three belonged to a single family,” a police official said. Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh expressed anguish over the killings and asked Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal to take action against the assailants.

“Deeply anguished by civilian casualties in an attack in Upper Assam region. It is a reprehensible act of mindless violence. Spoke to Assam C M Sarbanand Sonwal regarding the incident and asked him to take strict possible action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” read a statement posted by Singh on his twitter.

All political parties and civil society groups in the state have condemned the killings.

An armed insurgency is going on in India’s northeastern states. Dozens of insurgent groups are challenging New Delhi’s rule in the region and have waged a guerrilla war. While some armed groups fighting the Indian troops demand a separate homeland, the others seek regional autonomy.