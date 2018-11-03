Share:

LAHORE – Pakistan Navy outlasted Ashraf Sugar Mills 3-1 in the Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) match played here at the Punjab Stadium on Friday. Navy benefitted from some attacking moves when Abdul Rehman netted the ball in just seventh minute. Ashraf Sugar Mills replied aggressively and Jahanzaib provided equaliser soon after six minutes. Navy kept coming hard on defence. Hafiz Hassan Fiaz scored in the 33rd minute then again in the 40th to make it 3-1 in favour of Navy. In the second half, Navy were on the move but defensive approach by the opponents kept the forwards at bay. In the second encounter, Sui Northern Gas Pipe Lines (SNGPL) and Bloach FC played a goalless draw. SNGPL missed some golden chances so did the opponent in both halves of the match.–Staff Reporter