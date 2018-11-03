Share:

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood said on Friday (today), that “there are no differences with Sindh, federal government is ready to help the province in any matter it can.”

Talking to the newsmen after paying respects at Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum, the minister referring the meeting held with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, as ‘positive’.

The minister vowed that federal government will closely work with Sindh in field of education and in this context, a conference is being summoned to be attended by the officials concerned across the country.

Relating to the current situation of ongoing protests erupted after the acquittal orders’ of Aasia Bibi, by the country’s top court, who was earlier awarded death sentence by the Lahore High Court over blasphemy charges, Mehmood said government is trying its utmost to settle the issue in a harmonious and peaceful way.

Earlier in the day, the federal minister for education called on Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. In a meeting held at Chief Minister’s House, both, the minister of education and chief minister Sindh agreed to collectively work for country and social sector’s progress.

“Matters related to improve education standards in schools’ of the province and training of the teachers also came under discussion”. Steps are being taken to increase enrollment in schools, said CM Sindh during meeting with the education minister, adding that the reforms have been introduced in field of non formal education. Yesterday, speaking at the floor of National Assembly, the minister had said the government believes in supremacy of law and it would accomplish its prime responsibility to maintain law and order situation in the country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had strongly declared his bold stance in his address to the nation. He said the elements inciting people against the institutions, were not serving the cause of Islam.

The prime minister had warned such groups that had organized protests to challenge the authority of the government, he added.