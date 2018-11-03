Share:

VEHARI: A person was killed and another got injured during jubilation fire here the other night, police said. “Mehndi” ceremony was underway in Khangarh Islam area of Vehari, when cousins and friends of the bridegroom resorted to jubilation fire to celebrate the wedding. All of sudden bullets hit two persons, killing one of them on the spot while the other got injured and rushed to hospital where his condition is stated to be critical. The police registered a case of the incident and launched further investigation.