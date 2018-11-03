Share:

LAHORE – Pakistan U-15 football team coach Beto Portela and captain Haseeb Khan have vowed to give out their best against Bangladesh in the SAFF U-15 Football Championship final to be played today (Saturday). Talking to The Nation, coach Beto Portela said: “My boys played as per plan in the semi-finals which paid dividend and we succeeded in reaching the final. The team displayed impressive play throughout the three matches they have played and won all, which made him and the entire nation proud. We have made strategy how to go into the final. The confidence of the team is sky high.” Pakistan captain Haseeb Khan has highlighted the hard work of the coaches and the dedication of the boys. “We are determined to display our best and following the strategy set by the coach to win the title.”–Staff Reporter