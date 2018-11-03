Share:

LAHORE - Ahmed Shehzad’s four-month ban for doping has been further extended by six weeks for breaching the ‘Agreed Sanctions Agreement’ that he entered with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). His ban now expires on December 22.

Ahmad in breach of the agreed sanction agreement played seven club matches of a local cricket club, Muslim Gymkhana last month on which PCB issued a show-cause notice to the cricketer to explain why proceedings should not be initiated against him, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Friday.

“In response to the show-cause, Shehzad explained that he was invited to the club and in order to encourage the young club cricketers, he participated in the matches. He expressed his regrets for committing the mistake and promised to be careful in future,” he added.

The PCB, not satisfied with the explanation of the cricketer, extended his ban to another six weeks, said PCB spokesman. Shehzad was banned for four months effective from July 10, 2018 by the PCB for violating the Board’s Anti-Doping Rules.

He was provisionally suspended and was issued a notice of charge by PCB on July 10, 2018 for the presence of a prohibited substance in his sample which was collected through an in-competition doping test during the Pakistan Cup 2018. He was charged with two anti-doping violations of the PCB Anti-Doping Rules 2016 (PCB Rules).

The 26-year-old last turned out for Pakistan in July in two T20Is against Scotland. He last played an ODI - Pakistan’s group-match against India in ICC Champions Trophy - in 2017 and his last Test match was against West Indies earlier that year. In his senior team career, which began in 2009, Shehzad has made headlines for his discipline. After Pakistan’s abysmal run in the 2016 World T20, then Pakistan head coach Waqar Younis had suggested sending him and Umar Akmal back to the domestic circuit and making both earn their spots in the national squad.

In 2017, Shehzad, released by Quetta Gladiators, was demoted to gold category in the PSL players draft before Multan Sultans, making their maiden appearance, picked him. The move raised eyebrows in the audience. Wasim Akram, Sultan’s director, said on the pick: “I know some eyebrows were raised when we picked him. I am going to talk to him in the next couple of days that he only needs to play cricket with us.”

The ban now means Shehzad will not be in the list of players who could make it to the squad for the three-Test series against New Zealand in the UAE. Pakistan, and Shehzad, will hope the latest episode will be the last such occurrence in a still-budding cricket career.