MULTAN : Cotton Commissioner and Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) Dr Khalid Abdullah said on Friday that PCCC was expanding cotton research activities and to employ new technology to off-set the adverse impact of weather changes on crop. He said this during a visit to Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan where he was briefed on on-going cotton research activities by director CCRI Dr Zahid Mahmood. Cotton Commissioner said that ministry of national food security and research was committed to promote agriculture to materialize Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream of prosperous farmers and prosperous Pakistan. He observed that prosperity of the country was linked with the prosperity of farming community. He said that the ministry was committed to make access of farmers to modern facilities and technologies easy.

He said that he was aware of the problems of research bodies and promised all possible financial and technical support to resolve them. Earlier, CCRI director Dr Zahid Mahmood said that scientists were busy in developing new cotton varieties that can defeat pest attack, weather changes and give higher yield. He disclosed that new cotton varieties that can survive extreme hot weather and consume less water were also being developed at CCRI Multan.