rawalpindi - Police have booked more than 142 leaders and activists of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on charges of blocking roads, shutting markets forcefully and violating section 144 in Chakri and Gujar Khan during protests against acquittal of Asia Bibi in blasphemy case by Supreme Court of Pakistan, official sources disclosed to The Nation on Friday. The cases were registered against the TLP leaders and activists with police stations Gujar Khan and Saddar Bairooni under sections 341/188/147/149 of PPC and 16-MPO. Following the FIRs, police launched massive crackdowns in areas of Chakri, Rawat, Kallar Syedan and Kahuta and held as many as 15 activists of TLP including 4 seminary students, sources said.

Those who were arrested by Saddar Bairooni police during a crackdown were identified as Waheed Akhter, Muhammad Tariq, Hamza Ahmed, Hafiz Jawad Ahmed, Huzaifa Jamil, Hanzla Jamil, Yasin Ullah and Bilal Ahmed. Farid Gull, Nazir Gull and Bakhat Rawan and all residents of Channi, were taken into custody by Kahuta police. The identity of four seminary students, rounded up by Kallar Syedan police during a clampdown on a seminary, could not be ascertained, sources added. Gujar Khan police are looking for Raja Faisal Golervi, Raja Shabab Aziz, Hafiz Shafique, Ali Hassan, Qari Ghaffar, Qari Ghani Hassan, Dr Khalid, Toor Khan, Mohsin Akhter, Raja Saeed, Shabbir Patwari and 109 other unknown accused mentioned in the FIR. According to sources, the police along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies have launched crackdowns in Chakri, Kallar Syedan, Rawat and Kahuta and arrested 15 activists of TLP who were protesting against acquittal of a Christian woman Asia Bibi in blasphemy case. The police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies have carried out an operation in areas of Kallar Syedan, Rawat and Kahuta and arrested three activists of TLP in order to maintain peace and law and order situation in the twin cities. The arrested activists were moved to Police Station Kahuta where they were put behind the lockup. Sources said the police and personnel of LEAs have failed in netting any activist of TLP from Rawat and Gujar Khan during the operation.

“All the activists of TLP went into hiding prior to the search operation launched by the police and personnel of security forces,” said a senior police officer. He said the government and Inspector General of Police Punjab had ordered a crackdown against the activists who were involved in taking out rallies, blocking roads and damaging public property and vehicles of citizens during the protest against acquittal of Asia Bibi in blasphemy case by Supreme Court of Pakistan. On the other hand, Taxila police are also looking for the accused of TLP involved in violation of section 144 imposed by Punjab government. As many as 120 activists and leaders of TLP were booked by Taxila police on Thursday last under sections 341/188/147/148 of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC) on plaintiff of a duty constable. However, no arrest was made so far. City police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan was not available for his comments.