KARACHI - Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) has advised the people to consume water carefully because electricity breakdowns at the pumping station during last three months have caused the shortage of water in the areas of districts Central and South.

Around 52 power breakdowns have been reported at the Dhabeeji Pumping Station during the period of August to October-2018, which disturbed the distribution of water to different areas of the city, said a statement on Friday.

The statement said that Dhabeeji Pumping Stations faced over 226 hours long load-shedding of electricity during three months as a result, the Board was unable to supply 1603.51 gallons of water to the port city.

Managing Director, KW&SB, Khalid Mehmood Sheikh has appealed to the masses to cooperate with the Water Board and not to waste water.