Share:

SPUTNIK-MOSCOW-The Russian Khrunichev Space Center, which is part of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos, does have financial problems, however, there have been a lot of meetings on the issue and the problem is already being dealt with, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. Earlier in the day, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik that the debt of the Khrunichev center amounted to 111 billion rubles ($1.6 billion), adding that Roscosmos would launch 72 carrier rockets produced by the center by 2027, which allowed to center to postpone loan payments, which account for a part of the center’s debt.

“At the Khrunichev [center], the situation has long been a difficult one, there have already been numerous meetings on this matter to help the enterprise recover. The situation is not new, there are indeed difficulties, sometimes it happens, it is a very complex enterprise with a complex production cycle. Yes, there are problems, but they are being dealt with,” Peskov said adding that the Kremlin did not deal with the debts issues.

The Khrunichev Space Center designs and produces space-launch vehicles, including heavy-lift vehicles of the Proton family of boosters and the Angara carrier rockets, along with lightweight Rockot Launch Vehicle.