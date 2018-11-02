Share:

Pakistan’s problems relating to economics, welfare, security, pilfering of state land or revenues etc occurred when various state funded institutions refused to work within their 1973 constitutionally defined corridors. It is this book and its pages which elected government and subordinate institutions must conform to and not any other page. Since 1958 military dictators and civilians have wavered from book whose pages reflect Quaid’s doctrine or 1973 Constitution.

Constitutional executive authority, vests in parliament and elected PM and his federal cabinet. In parliamentary system, all other institutions need to be on same page as directed by Federal Cabinet and laws passed by parliament, with judicial oversight and power to interpret constitution exercised solely by Supreme Court of Pakistan and High Courts. The PM can only be removed by parliament or disqualified by SC for criminal offences. Chaos and economic collapse follows when writ of law does not apply uniformly.

The crisis that Pakistan faces follows from rejection of Father of Nation’s vision, who wanted country to be modern democratic welfare state, where rule of law prevails, and every citizen enjoys equal rights and opportunities without any discrimination as to caste, creed, sex, ethnicity etc. In a democracy, collective wisdom is emphasized with inputs from various institutions. However, once laws and policies are adopted by parliament, no individual or institution has any right to differ with and exceed their defined constitutional role.

Quaid elaborated upon role of members of paid civil and uniformed bureaucracy. Inspite of this, history is witness to intrusions by Ghulam Mohd who dismissed Constituent Assembly on 24 March 1954 when it was about to submit draft for approval and Ayub in uniform sitting in cabinet next day, followed by Yahya, Zia, to Musharraf and rest is history.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore, October 21.a