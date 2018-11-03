Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Friday ordered not to summon Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Hashmi again in a case pertaining to the implementation on court orders in Asghar Khan case.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar conducted hearing on Asghar Khan implementation case.

During the hearing, Hashmi told the Bench that his case had been cleared after the court had acquitted him seven year back from the charges.

The CJP remarked that the court had only sought implementation report from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and did not summon him.

Hashmi said that he had faced five year detention in custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), thus should not be summoned in this case. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar observed that the court had ordered to end the case against Hashmi if charges did not establish against him.

Earlier, the Director General FIA informed the Bench that 17 people among a total of 19 had been summoned in this case but they could not reach the court due to road block.

He said the Ministry of Defence had formed a high-level Committee that was working on the matter.

The court directed the FIA to produce progress report within six week regarding the progress in implementation of court decision in Asghar Khan case.