MOSCOW (Sputnik): The Spanish Prosecutor’s office seeks a 25-year prison sentence and a 25-year ban to hold public office for former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras on charges of rebellion and misuse of public funds, local media reported Friday.

Prosecutors also want the ex-heads of civic organizations that have actively campaigned for Catalonia’s independence, Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, as well as ex-speaker of the Catalan parliament Carme Forcadell to get 17-year prison terms each, according to the Spanish El Pais newspaper. Other defendants may get different penalties from fines to 16 years in jail. In turn, Catalan President Quim Torra convened an emergency meeting of the government.

A total of 18 Catalan pro-independence politicians, who voted for unilateral declaration of independence in the regional parliament about a year ago, are reported to be tried in the Supreme Court of Spain in early 2019.

On October 1, 2017, Catalonia held an independence vote, which resulted in over 90 percent of those who voted backing the region’s autonomy. Madrid objected to the referendum and refused to recognize its results. On October 27, 2017, the Catalan parliament declared independence, which prompted the Spanish government to dismiss the regional government and impose direct rule over Catalonia.