PESHAWAR : Deputy Commissioner, DI Khan, Nauman Afzal Afridi Friday held a meeting with sugarcane growers to promote reconciliation and pleasant environment in the province and asked the sugar mills owners for taking steps for crushing season from November 15 to November 20. He expressed these view while addressing a joint meeting of the sugar millers and sugarcane growers in his office. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Assistant Commissioners, management of sugar mills , office bearers of Agriculture Chamber of Commerce and a large number of the representatives of sugarcane growers attended the meeting. During the meeting, the management of sugar mills told the meeting that no final decision has been taken regarding fixing sugarcane rate for the upcoming crushing season so far as there are several problems in this regard. They said that despite the fixation of a rate of Rs 180 for 50 kilogram, but a number of hurdles were faced in this connection.

On this occasion, the growers complained that the attitude of the sugar millers remained inappropriate with them either it is in fixation of rate, provision of indent CPR or payment. He said they always adopt delaying tactics irrespective of the high cost of production. After hearing both parties, the Deputy Commissioner, Nauman Afzal Afridi directed them for creating mutual reconciliation and pleasant environment and insuring of indiscriminate provision of indent and CPR. He also directed timely payments to sugarcane growers.