HAFIZABAD-The Primary and Elementary Teachers Association (PETA) has strongly protested against the humiliating attitude of CEO District Education Authority Muhammad Amin towards teachers and demanded his immediate transfer. The PETA office bearers also warned that the teachers of the district would be constrained to resort to sit-in- and boycott of the classes if their demand is not accepted. At an emergent meeting of the association, Ghulam Jaffar Bajwa and others said that the CEO of the education authority has used foul language against the Central President of PETA Zafar Iqbal which is intolerable.

He added that posting of the officer in the district is no more suitable for pleasant atmosphere.