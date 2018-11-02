Share:

What can be more ironical that the protestors, who have taken their fury to the road and streets for upholding the sanctity of the beloved Prophet (PBUH), have done everything that goes against the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)? Contrary to the teachings these protestors and their leaders hold in highest esteem, they have brought the country to a standstill on the third day since Asia Bibi has been acquitted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP). The protestors are challenging the writ of the state, to put it simply.

Where does the state stand in all this? Will the country succumb to the pressure of the persons who are protesting for the court verdict is not according to their wishes? So far the government is relying on carrot and stick policy against the protestors who are led by Khadim Hussain Rizvi and his cohorts.

However, it is also true that despite the strong language that the Prime Minister, Imran Khan has used in his address warning the protestors not to oppose the state, the ruling party is falling for the future political considerations and interests. The government’s inaction shows that it does not want to irk conservative voter base it has secured in the last few years.

A statement given by the Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Asif Ghafoor, asked the protestors to take the legal route. In moments of national crisis, the state and its institutions must stand together, and tread even the most difficult paths together. There is no easy way to end this. But there is a correct way for this to end. And that is with the dispersal of the protestors, without any capitulation by the state.

Even if the protesting parties plan to file a review petition, as the DG ISPR has urged them to do, the chances are that the court will turn it down. The country’s economy is already dwindling. The protests and vandalism are weakening it further. The government need to take a decisive step after analysing all aspects of the current fiasco — and they must put an end to it.