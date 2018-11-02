Share:

LOS ANGELES-‘Nobody’s Fool’ star Tiffany Haddish has claimed she would know ‘’right away’’ if she’s met her dream man.

The ‘Nobody’s Fool’ star has revealed she is attracted to a ‘’certain kind’’ of person, and insisted she will quickly realise when they cross paths.

She told Extra: ‘’It’s a certain kind of guy ... he’s strong, he’s solid, he’s got good credit. I’ll find him and I’ll know right away.’’ The 38-year-old star also explained she would rather meet someone in a more traditional way, and said she doesn’t like online dating. She joked: ‘’I don’t do online dating. I like to meet people ... grocery stores, libraries, funerals.’’

Her comments on her ideal partner come after Tiffany previously claimed Drake had asked her out after she starred in his music video ‘Nice For What’ - but he cancelled at the last minute due to a ‘’family emergency’’ - which cost her $100,000. She said: ‘’I love me a lot. I’m very busy. I would like to date.

‘’I really don’t have a lot of time for it, but when somebody asks me out on a date that I’m interested in hanging out with, I will clear the schedule, I will make some time.’’

Recalling Drake asking her out, she added: ‘’He’s like, ‘let me take you to dinner. I was like shoot, I’m gonna get my moustache waxed, get my armpits waxed. Got me a nice little dress.

‘’I was like OK, I could have made $100,000 today, but I was trying to see what that D do.’’ However, she has now said that after he confirmed he and Sophie Brussaux welcomed son Adonis into the world in October 2017, she’s no longer interested in him.

She recently explained: ‘’I want to be number one and I’ve dated men that had kids before, and you fall in love with the kids and then you don’t want to be with the dude no more, but you stay with him because of the kids, uhhh, I would rather be kid-free.’’