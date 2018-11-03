Share:

TOKYO:-Japa n’s Defence Ministry said Friday that two F-2 fighter jets clipped each other in mid-flight during a training exercise, although both planes made it safely back to their training base in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwest Japan. The accident occurred at 4:00 p.m. local time, according to Defence Ministry officials, who added that the vertical tail wings of the planes were damaged during the training drill. The drill, officials said, took place 200 km west of the planes’ Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) Tsuiki Air Base, over the sea west of Japan’s southern Kyushu Island.–Xinhua

The JASDF is investigating the cause of the mishap and reported that the planes’ pilots did not suffer any injuries as a result of the midair accident.