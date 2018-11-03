Share:

WASHINGTON - The United States Department of Homeland Security has not detected any current foreign government attempts to penetrate US election infrastructure, Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in Washington, DC on Friday.

“As of today, we do not have any activity that we’re attributing on the election infrastructure to a foreign entity,” Nielsen said at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Nielsen said US officials have seen attempts to scan state election systems, but those were “quickly prevented or mitigated” and also not attributable to a foreign country.

The secretary said there are no indications that any foreign governments has a sustained effort or a plan to hack into election infrastructure.

“My biggest concern is that a foreign entity will take the opportunity after the election or the night of the election to attempt to sow discord through social media by suggesting that something did not work as it should in a particular area,” Nielsen added. However, Nielsen said she believes the 2018 midterms on Tuesday will be the most secure election the United States has ever had.